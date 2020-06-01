Graduation Tid-bits: Salute to Prairie View University

June 1, 2020 - As May ends it gives me pleasure to salute my alma mater, Prairie View A & M University located in Prairie View, Texas about 45 miles northwest of Houston, Texas. This was a college 50 years ago when I graduated along with a few other former residents of Center. We were classmates through the four years there.

The class of 1970, having graduated 50 years ago, whether in January, May, or August, was to have a grand celebration at the graduation of the class of 2020; but as you know the pandemic cancelled many of the graduations, both high school and universities throughout the United States.

This article is written to spotlight the former local Center residents who would have joined in that celebration. Besides myself, there were several from Center: Dr. Kenneth Earl Hinson and his wife, Elma Ree Jones Hinson, Annie Lee Thomas Doris Ann Garrett, Carolyn Reliford, Wilma Fountain Mock, Charles B. Swindell. Many others went there right after high school with the persuasion of the former Daniels and Center High Instructor, Mr. Lee but a change of mind took them elsewhere.

It was a known fact during those early years we could name many of the teachers who also finished from Prairie View College. Where else, even today, can teachers, engineers, and nurses obtain their degree. Words to the new graduates of Center High School and others, WHERE DO YOU GO FROM HERE? Congratulations and may you have a successful choice of your future endeavors.